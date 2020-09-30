SAN FRANCISCO—Single-mom, Erika Lloyd, 37, from San Francisco is still missing four months after she embarked on a solo trip to Joshua Tree National Park.

On June 14, Lloyd departed on a solo “pandemic road trip” from her home in Walnut Creek. Her roommates told police that June 14 was the last time they saw her, and they have not heard anything from her since. Her family said they lost contact on June 16, and then reported her missing on June 17. She has a 12-year-old son who did not depart with her.

Officers from the Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department indicated that she was planning on meeting people at the park, but it remains unclear who exactly she was meeting. Officers from California Highway Patrol found her car and personal belongings abandoned outside of Joshua Tree National Park, but the investigation went cold since.

A missing poster for Lloyd describes her as having dark brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weights 125 pounds. She has two tattoos on her arm and back. According to a statement, San Bernardino Sheriff’s department says they did not find any signs of foul play, and believe her disappearance was under different circumstances.

Anyone who believes they have seen Lloyd, or have any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department or the Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 925-943-5890.