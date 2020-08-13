BAY AREA — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an Excessive Heat Watch in several Bay Area counties and it will be in effect all weekend starting Friday, August 14, at noon, until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The counties who will be on watch are Alameda, Monterey and San Benito County, as well as some areas of Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties. According to the notice, the highest temperatures will be seen in the afternoons, and they will be ranging from 95 to 108 degrees. San Francisco will be seeing temperatures in the lower 80s and in some of the areas mentioned, the temperature might hit the low 70s at night.

According to the NWS, prolonged exposure to high temperatures like these ones can cause illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Young children, the elderly and people with chronic ailments are more vulnerable to these effects.

The weather service advised the public to limit extraneous outdoor activities and to wear light clothes, especially in the hottest moments of the day. They recommend staying in places with air conditioning and drinking lots of fluids. They also said people should avoid leaving kids or pets in vehicles, and to be mindful of hot pavements when walking dogs.

For those individuals who may want to travel to the coast to get some relief from the heat, the NWS advised to check on potential closures of beaches and parks. They also said people in coasts should beware of rip currents.

The National Weather Service asked the public to follow the recommendations and to seek help if necessary.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911,” they said.