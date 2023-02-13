SAN FRANCISCO—An explosion occurred at a San Francisco Sunset District home on Thursday, February 9, at around 9:30 a.m., leaving one person dead and five families displaced.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue and Noriega Road at around 9:25 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire and explosion. The fire grew to three alarms within 20 minutes of the initial report. More than 100 firefighters arrived at the scene.

The fire was contained by 11:40 a.m. leaving at least nine homes and eight cars damaged. One person was found in critical condition and a firefighter who sustained minor injuries were transported to a hospital.

Search and rescue personnel with canines investigated the wreckage for signs of a woman who lived in the building who had not been accounted for. The SFFD confirmed Thursday evening that the woman was found dead inside the rubble. Her name has not been released.

According to the San Francisco Police Department Incident Report, a disabled woman was with her caregiver in the basement when the explosion occurred. The caretaker managed to escape and climbed over a fence seeking help. It is unknown if the woman she was caring for survived the fire.

During their investigation, police determined that an active illegal narcotics manufacturing lab was in the residence where the explosion occurred a developed probable cause to arrest Darron Price, 53, of San Francisco. He was booked on Friday, February 10, at around 4:30 p.m. and is facing charges for manslaughter, manufacturing drugs and two counts of child endangerment.

Though an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415 575-4444.