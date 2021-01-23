SAN FRANCISCO—Officials from the San Francisco Police Department responded to a call about a man with a gun in the 800 block of 26th Avenue on Tuesday, January 19 around 3:27 p.m. The suspect was identified as a member of the family.

When the SFPD arrived at the home they found three female victims outside of the residence and they were told that three more people were inside including the suspect. The suspect barricaded himself in the house and assaulted an 81-year-old man. From the back of the house, officers saw the suspect use a laptop to hit an elderly man.

The elderly victim is suffering from life-threatening conditions and two women, an 81-year-old and 80-year-old were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening conditions.

The San Francisco Police Department indicated this is an active investigation and the SFPD Special Victims Unit have taken over the investigation. The San Francisco News reached out to the SFPD for additional comment, but we didn’t hear back before print.