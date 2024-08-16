San Francisco, CA — A woman lost her life after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon, August 15, 2024, in San Francisco’s Glen Park neighborhood, according to NBC Bay Area. The fatal collision occurred around 2:50 PM at the intersection of Bosworth and Diamond Streets.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported. Despite their efforts, the woman succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not yet been released, as authorities are working to notify her next of kin.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated fully with the police. Initial reports from the San Francisco Police Department indicate that neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to have been factors in the crash.

