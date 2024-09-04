San Francisco, CA — A devastating two-vehicle accident near the iconic Cliff House on Tuesday afternoon, September 3, 2024, resulted in the death of one driver, according to KRON.

The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) responded to the scene at Point Lobos Avenue after receiving reports of two vehicles crashing through a wall and over a cliff around 4:39 PM.

The collision left one driver dead at the scene, while the other driver sustained minor injuries. Neither vehicle was carrying passengers at the time of the incident. The force of the crash was so severe that it caused both vehicles to break through two sections of the protective fence lining the cliff and plunge down the steep incline.

At this time, authorities have not released information on what may have caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing, as officials work to piece together the events leading up to the collision. The names of those involved have not yet been released, pending notification of their families.

Wrongful Death Claims

Establishing fault in a collision can depend on multiple factors. One crucial way a personal injury attorney can assist grieving families is by determining legal liability after the loss of a loved one in a traffic accident.

If another party is found to hold some responsibility for the death, the family may be eligible to file a Wrongful Death claim with the at-fault driver’s insurance provider. This claim can provide compensation to help cover hospital fees, burial costs, and the loss of support for the deceased’s dependents.

Comparative Negligence

California Law upholds the concept of Comparative Negligence, which allows more than one party to share blame in a personal injury accident. Injured victims may have their compensation reduced if they are found partially to blame.