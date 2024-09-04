SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, September 2, the San Francisco Fire Department reported that just after 6 p.m. The SFFD responded to the area of Quesada and Fitch for reported vehicles on fire spreading to vegetation nearby.

Upon our arrival, officials confirmed that we had multiple cars on fire spreading to vegetation. The SFFD kept this fire from spreading to nearby warehouses and had it contained and under control in one hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with no injuries and no individuals displaced.