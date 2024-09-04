SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, September 4, the San Francisco Police Department announced a suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide that transpired in the Tenderloin District on September 2.

On September 2, at approximately 2:11 a.m., officers assigned to Tenderloin station responded to a residence located on the 200 block of Leavenworth Street on a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a stab wound. Officers started rendering aid, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics responded to the scene and rendered aid as well, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. During the investigation, investigators identified and developed probable cause to arrest Roger Chan-Chel, 37, of San Francisco. Officers located Chan-Chel in the region and placed him under arrest for homicide (187(a) PC). He was transported and booked into San Francisco County Jail.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.