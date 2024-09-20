Santa Clara, CA – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning, September 20, 2024, leading to multiple road closures, according to NBC Bay Area.

The accident occurred near Agnew Road, which was shut down in both directions between Harrigan Drive and Garrity Way.

Authorities responded to the scene just before dawn, and by 6:20 AM, they confirmed that one individual had died as a result of the crash. In addition to the Agnew Road closure, southbound lanes of De La Cruz Boulevard at Montague Expressway were also blocked off while the investigation continued.

Police have not yet provided details on the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes as crews worked to clear the scene. There was no immediate estimate on when the roads would reopen.

The Santa Clara Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

