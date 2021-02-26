SAN FRANCISCO—A 24-year-old man was stabbed at a local skate park and later pronounced dead on Monday February 22, 2021 after an altercation with another man. A 19-year-old suspect was arrested the same day for the crime that took place at the SoMa West Skatepark at Duboce Avenue & Otis Street. Officers arrived at the scene at 8:30 p.m. on Monday night after the altercation had taken place earlier.

The victim has been identified as Cristian Flaaten, who got into an altercation with James Christian Moncrief. Terrell Newell, a local pro skater, told Mission Local that he witnessed the two individuals fighting in a blue tent in the center median under the freeway before Flaaten was kicked into the street by Moncrief. Flaaten attempted to use his phone but Moncrief kicked the phone out of his hand and then kicked Flaaten in the face, dropping him to the floor. When Flaaten rose back up, Newell noticed the stab wound on the victim. The two continued to argue until Flaaten made his way into the skatepark and laid down on the floor.

The call to the police was placed by one of the skaters after Flaaten collapsed and began bleeding profusely. Flaaten was then taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, according to police. Moncrief was booked at the San Francisco County Jail and charged with homicide and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.