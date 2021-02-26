SAN FRANCISCO—A 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Wednesday, February 18, 2021. The teen left her family’s home between 8 p.m. February 16 and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17, according to the SFPD’s twitter account. New evidence show a withdrawal of the girls savings account that give new locations of the teens whereabouts and exact time of departure.

Kaitlin Gallaread, left home without giving notice to her family and they have not heard from her since her disappearance. New video from Ring Surveillance outside the Gallaread home shows Kaitlin leaving the house at 9:44 p.m. on February 16, 2021. Kaitlin’s father Jason Gallaread, gave KTVU details of an ATM withdrawal from Kaitlin’s bank account that took place two hours after leaving the house. The ATM was located in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Two more withdrawals were made in West Sacramento that emptied Kaitlin’s savings.

“I’m hoping she didn’t get tricked into something and someone has her drugged up somewhere and forcing her to do things and I am very scared for her right now,” Gallaread told KTVU. Gallaread say’s all calls made to Kaitlin’s cell phone go straight to voicemail currently. Officer Robert Rueca stated, “We are not speaking to the activity of cellphone and the usage of any credit cards or debit cards. Again we are looking into every lead.” Katlin is described as a 14 -year-old, African American female, 5 foot 1 inch and 90 pounds.