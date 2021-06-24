UNITED STATES—I know, I know, I probably should have written this column last week when Father’s Day was actually being celebrated, but I’m glad I did not. I’m glad I waited because I do believe plenty of father’s get ignored or don’t get the same level of love or respect they deserve like moms do. I do feel like people tend to go a bit out for dad on Father’s Day and they should. I know I showed my dad with gifts on Father’s Day, which is notably a difficult one for him as he just lost his father less than a month ago.

Yeah, it does put things in perspective a bit when death hits you when you least expect it to. He is still mourning, but it did make me wonder: why more love is not showcased to fathers? Moms do it all, but dads do to. So many people look at the father as the financial figure and that may have been the case 60 plus years ago, but things have changed America. Dads are just as involved in their children’s lives as mom. Hell, some fathers take on an even bigger role actually raising their children.

There are people who think the mom is the only one who is capable of raising a child, but there are dads out there just as capable. It may not be easy, but a dad doing that should be heralded even more. I had a conversation with my dad, and we were talking about my childhood, growing up, family dynamics and just the importance of a child having a father figure. That conversation led to us chatting about one of my uncles who has no role and never really had a role in his children’s lives.

It would indeed explain the tension between my uncle and his children. If you didn’t spend the time bonding with your kids while they were growing up, you can’t expect them to just invite you with open arms now that you’re an adult. It just doesn’t work that way people. If it did, things would be great, but that is not the reality. This just reminded me of all the times as a little kid I would spend with my dad helping him wash his car, how I would bond with him watching horror movies at the age of 4 and 5, how he was always that presence ensuring I was safe and looking out for my wellbeing.

Yeah, it sucked at a very young age my parents got divorced, and I went from seeing my dad every day to 1-2 times a week on the weekend. When you take a father away from a child it has an impact on children. I’ve always been close with my dad and that bond we have is unbreakable. He gives advice all the time, I may not want to hear it (90 percent of the time I don’t), but that is what dads do. They never stop loving you no matter how old you are. That is part of being a parent; you are always going to be on the lookout for your child, no matter the situation.

Have we had our battles? Absolutely, but at the end of the day I know it’s simply my father looking out for my best interest. I guess what I’m saying is show love to your dad even on days that are not holidays. You never know when that time could be cut short and you don’t want to be left with any regrets. It is the father who shapes young boys to become decent gentlemen. It is the father who delivers unconditional love to his daughter and teaches them how a man should treat and respect you. Fathers are important people, don’t forget it.