SAN PEDRO—On Wednesday, February 25, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) executed court-authorized warrants for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) headquarters located at 333 S. Beaudry Avenue in Los Angeles, and the home of the San Pedro home of the LASD Superintendent, Alberto Carvalho.



LAUSD is the second largest public school district in the nation. Carvalho has served as Superintendent of LAUSD since 2022. Prior to that, he served as Superintendent Miami-Dade Public School District from 2008 until 2022. Miami-Dade School District was the fourth largest school district in the country at the time.



Multiple news reports indicate that Superintendent Carvalho does not have a criminal record.



In the 2024-2025 school year, the LAUSD and Carvalho were named in a civil lawsuit alleging the misuse of an estimated $77 million in education funds reportedly intended for fine arts. LAUSD has denied these allegations.



In 2020, Carvalho was the subject of an Inspector General inquiry regarding a $1.57-million donation from an online foundation overseen by Carvalho. The Miami-Dade Inspector General at the time was Mary T. Cagle. The investigation concluded in 2021, and ruled that there was no, “Appearance of impropriety.”



In addition, reports indicate that Alberto Carvalho has admitted publicly that he started out as an undocumented immigrant. This was public information indicating that Carvalho said it was from the 1980s.



On February 25, Los Angeles Unified School District posted the following statement on the LAUSD webpage.



We have been informed of law enforcement activity at Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters and at the home of the Superintendent. The District is cooperating with the investigation and we do not have further information at this time.