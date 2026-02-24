SAN FRANCISCO—On February 23, a complete list of 2025 gubernatorial pardons issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom was published. The lists of those pardoned included a man residing in the area illegally named, Somboon Phaymany. According to the Executive Department, State of California, Phaymany applied and was granted clemency by Governor Newsom in December 2025.



The following came directly from the pardon itself which is located on Governor Newsom’s webpage.



“On October 21, 1997, the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, sentenced Mr. Phaymany to 14 years to life for attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, assault with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit assault with a firearm, plus two years for enhancements. He was 19 years old at the time he committed the crimes.”



In his pardoning Governor Newsom wrote that Phaymany had “provided evidence he was living an upright life.”



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary and spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin responded to Newsom granting this individual clemency.



“Following the convictions, he was issued a final order of removal from an Immigration Judge in 2019. Thanks to Governor Newsom’s pardon, this alien may now re-open immigration proceedings rather than be removed from the U.S. and will be able to remain in California communities.



Governor Newsom pardoning an illegal alien convicted of attempted murder, so he can remain in our country, is absolute insanity,” McLaughlin continued.



“These are the criminal illegal aliens he and his sanctuary politicians are protecting. He is putting the lives of all Americans at risk. Somboon Phaymany lost his green card following his conviction for attempted murder and assault with a firearm.



Following the conviction, he was placed in removal proceedings and issued a final order of removal by a judge. Gavin Newsom’s pardon took away this attempted murderer’s qualifying convictions that made him removable from the U.S.”



A full list of the individuals Newsom granted clemency to, including the crimes in which they committed, may be found here. Attested-Pardon-Certificates (1)



Newsom has fought immigration laws and the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for as long as President Trump has been in office this term, and his prior term.



In addition, Governor Newsom has provided free health care and welfare for those residing in this country illegally, while U.S. citizens, some of which are veterans have been sleeping on the streets. California continues to lead the country in homelessness while Governor Newsom gives away benefits to those who do not claim this country as their own.



