SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, February 8, before 8:30 a.m. on the 3,100 block of Fillmore Street, which led onto the 2,000 block of Union Street, an incident occurred between a couple and a group of male strangers.

The couple was standing outside of a business on the 3,100 block of Fillmore Street, and they were approached by a group of male strangers, where a quick verbal exchange transpired. The couple attempted to walk away, but the males confronted the couple on the 2,000 block of Union Street and assaulted them.

The man was badly beaten, while his girlfriend was struck when she tried to intervene. The duo sustained extensive injuries, which included a chipped tooth, stitches and a purple eye for the male victim, and they were transported to the city’s only Level I Trauma Center at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

Later that same day, the victims reported the attack to the San Francisco Police Department Northern District station. On Saturday, February 21, the San Francisco Police Department announced that they were asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals of interest that had been captured on surveillance video. Anyone with information should contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444.