SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, February 23, the San Francisco Fire Department reported a fire at 12:25 p.m. on the 500 block of Geary St. The SFFD station 3 units arrived to find smoke on the 4th floor and transmitted a working fire.

Engine 3 crews quickly hooked up to the standpipe and connected their hoses to the floor below the fire and lead their hoseline to the unit that was on fire.

The fire was kept to the apartment of origin, and nobody was hurt. The tenant will be displaced and moved to another unit within the building. The cause of the fire was electrical in nature.