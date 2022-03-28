SAN FRANCISCO—A group of Canadian film makers were robbed in the Twin Oaks area on Friday, March 25. The film makers were said to have been carrying equipment that was worth $35,000.

While the robbery ensued, the film makers managed to film a 49 second video of the attack that was later posted on social media. In the video, suspects are shown pulling up in a sedan. One suspect jumps out of the vehicle and assaults one of the victims from behind. Shortly after, another suspect is shown pointing a gun at another one of the crew members. Both victims were said to have been forced to lay face down to the ground as the suspects loaded up their vehicle with the victims equipment.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects. One was said to have been wearing a light yellow hooded sweatshirt and black jeans that hung low around his waist. His shoes were described to be a tan color. The other suspect who is said to have been armed was reported to be wearing a red sweatshirt and dark jeans on the day of the incident. Both suspects are said to be male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Many film crews have fallen victim to robberies in San Francisco in recent years. In March of 2021, a news crew was robbed in broad daylight.