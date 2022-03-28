SAN JOSE—San Jose Police Department is investigating two separate violent incidents that occurred near San Jose State University on Sunday, March 27.

At 2:43 a.m. the police department received a notification and responded to the area of South Fourth Street where they discovered a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to reports, he died from gun shot wounds.

About a half hour later at 3:11 a.m., police received another call of another shooting incident at La Victoria Restaurant which is about a half hour away from the initial incident. The incident was in-progress at the time police arrived on the scene.

According to witnesses there was another male inside the restaurant armed with a firearm who was pointing the weapon at another person. Police shot at the suspect at least once striking him. The suspect is expected to recover from his wounds and is currently being treated.

This is the city’s fourth shooting that has transpired this year.

Police are unsure if the two crimes are related or if there is any motive behind the attacks. This investigation is currently in progress.