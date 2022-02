SAN FRANCISCO—A fire that transpired on Thursday, February 3, sent two to the hospital for smoke inhalation injuries and left twenty-two displaced.

The fire was located at 3036 16th Street. According to reports, it was a debris fire that ignited outside of the building that caused the fire.

Crews responded to the fire at 12:18 a.m. and the fire was put out by 1:46 a.m. An investigation of the cause of the fire began at 3:16 a.m.