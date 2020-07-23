SAN FRANCISCO­─Beyond Cinema will bring in the Floating Boat Cinema, which features socially distanced boats, to San Francisco on Wednesday, September 2.

There will be a total of 12 to 24 mini boats, and each boat can accommodate up to 8 people. Attendees are required to purchase the whole boat to ensure everyone can sit with their family or friends only.

According to Beyond Cinema, movies are set to be a mix of golden oldies and new releases, and detailed information will be announced once tickets go on sale. Attendees can enjoy free popcorn and other movie snacks, and they can also purchase drinks before setting sail. The event in San Francisco will end on September 6.

Other cities in the U.S. will also join the floating boat cinema experience in September, including Los Angeles, Denver, San Diego, San Francisco, St. Louis, Houston, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, New York, Pittsburgh, Austin, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

More information and pre-registration process can be seen here.