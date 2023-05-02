SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on April 3. The SFPD reported at approximately 4:35 a.m., officers from Southern Station responded to 5th and Shipley Streets after a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene, but the victim died on the scene. The name and the age of the victim has not yet been disclose to the public.

This investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. The investigation determined that the shooting occurred on the 900 block of Folsom St. The victim fled in a vehicle where it came to rest at 5th and Shipley.

No arrest has been made in the case which is still under investigation. Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.