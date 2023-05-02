SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate, Patricia Farrell, 69, a missing adult at-risk.

Farrell was last seen at her home on the 400 block of Huron Avenue in San Francisco on Sunday, April 30, at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Farrell is described as female, standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. She is considered “at-risk” due to a medical condition. She was last seen wearing a bright blue “Cub’s” baseball jacket, blue jeans, and dark blue open-toed sandals.

Anyone who locates Patricia Farrell should call 911 and report her current location and physical description. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.