SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing at-risk adult. On Monday, May 1, at approximately 11 a.m. an officer responded to Park Station regarding a report of a missing person.

At Park Station, a family member reported that Vittorio Marianecci, 57, was last seen in Florida on Wednesday, April 26. Marianecci was expected to fly to Seattle, Washington on Thursday, April 27, but he never arrived. Marianecci’s family tracked his phone to San Francisco, but the phone’s location has not been tracked since his arrival.

Through the course of the investigation, he was last seen entering Marin County on Friday, April 28, at an unknown time.

Marianecci is described as a male, standing 5 foot and 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has balding with grey hair, brown eyes, with a multi-colored tattoo on his left upper arm. He is considered “at-risk” due to statements he made that may put him as a danger to himself. Authorities do not have his clothing description at this time.

Anyone who locates Vittorio Marianecci should call 911 and report his location and physical description. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.