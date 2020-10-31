SAN FRANCISCO—On September 24, FoodTrux, a Portland, Maine tech company, announced the launch of its food truck locator app in the greater San Francisco area. The app will have direct access to over 50 food trucks and counting.

FoodTrux is a real time, GPS powered food truck app locator connecting customers with food truck vendors. According to its website, the app provides food truck locations, turn-by-turn directions, menu selections, daily specials, promotions and local events.

“The culinary diversity amongst the San Francisco food truck scene is by far one of the most dynamic in the nation,” FoodTrux CEO, Matt Noone said in a press release. “We are excited to offer a solution to support both food truck foodies and vendors.”

Noone explained the food truck industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in the food industry. “The FoodTrux app allows for faster access to cuisine diversity in a safe and responsible environment,” he said.

In July, MaineFoodTruckTracker.com was acquired by FoodTrux. The two entities joined together to create a partnership geared toward keeping food trucks open and accessible to the public.