SAN FRANCISCO—A shooting transpired during a foot pursuit on the morning of Saturday, August 6, near the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

At around 8:00 a.m. that day police tried to detain a suspect for a different crime when the suspect attempted to get away.

As the officials chased the suspect down the suspect began to shoot towards them. He ran behind a parked vehicle and continued shooting. The shooting resulted in the suspect receiving an injury. He was taken to a hospital to be treated. According to reports, the injuries were non-life threatening.

No other reported injuries were made.

Officials said the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, San Francisco police’s investigative services division, the police’s internal affairs division and the Department of Police Accountability will investigate the shooting.

According to the police department, they will hold a town hall meeting regarding the incident within 10 days.