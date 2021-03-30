SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, March 27 at 9:30 p.m. the San Francisco Police Department responded to a vehicle collision at a sideshow on Mission Street between 23rd and 26th Streets involving four men getting struck by a driver who escaped the scene.

Officers were unable to identify the driver or locate the vehicle. The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to the SFPD.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers reported that the area was crowded because of stunt-driving exhibitions in the area. There was no immediate word of any citations issued or arrests made. Authorities are currently in search of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.