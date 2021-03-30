SAN FRANCISCO—American Spanish-language broadcast company Estrella Media is launching Estrella TV in San Francisco, per a statement released on the company’s website on Monday, March 29.

Estrella will occupy KEMO San Francisco, channel 50. The channel currently airs Azteca America programming. Estrella will bring Spanish-language entertainment, news, sports, reality shows, game shows, talk shows, talent competitions, and other programming.

The launch comes in the country’s ninth largest Hispanic television market, and the network will be available on cable, satellite, and over the air beginning on March 29.

Estrella TV launched in 2009 with headquarters in Burbank, California. It has grown to 15 owned or operated stations, 30 broadcast affiliates, and 20,000 hours of available programing that is distributed by Estrella Media globally. The network has national carriage agreements with companies such as DirecTV and Dish Network.

According to a statement, Estrella Media, Inc. CEO Peter Markham said that Estrella TV’s programming and news content is “second to none.” He added that he is “certain” that the Bay Area’s Hispanic audience will be receptive to the launch.