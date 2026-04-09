SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on April 6 that they arrested four suspects connected to four auto burglaries. The SFPD reported on April 1, members assigned to the Citywide Plainclothes Team were conducting a robbery/auto burglary abatement operation within the city and county of San Francisco.

Plainclothes officers learned that a robbery transpired in the Taraval district near the 2200 block of Irving Street. Officers on scene were advised that the victim was waiting at the bus stop when two suspects approached her. One of the suspects grabbed the victim’s purse, and both fled towards a waiting vehicle that fled towards Judah Street. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and declined further medical treatment.

With the assistance of the Real Time Investigation Center (RTIC), officers attempted to locate the vehicle and learned it was also involved in two auto burglary incidents near the Legion of Honor.

The vehicle was located near the Palace of Fine Arts by Drone First Responders (DFR). The occupants of the suspect vehicle were observed casing multiple vehicles and committing two additional auto burglaries.

As the vehicle fled the area, plainclothes officers-maintained surveillance and developed an apprehension plan to safely take the suspects into custody. The vehicle was disabled near the area of Van Ness Avenue and Lombard Street after being involved in three separate vehicle collisions. There were no reported injuries as a result of the collisions.

As the car came to a stop, two occupants fled. Officers initiated a foot pursuit and apprehended both suspects without further incident. Two additional suspects were arrested near the vehicle and were safely taken into custody. A record check of the vehicle revealed that the car was reported stolen out of Hayward.

A search of the vehicle revealed multiple pieces of stolen property that were seized as evidence. The robbery victim, along with three auto burglary victims, was reunited with their recovered stolen property at Taraval Station.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest Charles Eason, 25, of San Francisco, Jamaul Mullins, 22, of Pittsburg, Major Skinner, 18, of Oakland, and Daija Bartholomew, 25, of Antioch.

The suspects were transported to San Francisco County Jail for multiple charges including: conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC, robbery 2nd degree (211 PC), elder abuse causing injury (368(b)(1) PC), the possession and use of a stolen vehicle (10851 CVC, 496d(a) PC), three counts of burglary 2nd degree (459 PC), committing a felony while masked (185 PC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), four counts of possession of stolen property (496(a)(1) PC), and three counts of non-injury hit and run (20002(a)(1) CVC.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should call the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning your message with SFPD.