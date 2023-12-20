SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, December 14, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that Franklin Fardella, 39, of San Francisco was convicted for his role in an attempted bank robbery after a trial by jury. Fardella was convicted of attempted second-degree robbery (PC 664/211), as he attempted to rob a bank on the 1300 block of Post Street.

“I would like to thank the jury for their service and the bank employee for staying calm and quickly notifying authorities,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “I would also like to thank the San Francisco Police Department for their swift action and quickly taking Mr. Fardella into custody. This verdict is yet another reminder to those who would come to San Francisco to take advantage of our community, San Franciscans care about their community and are committed to keeping it safe. My office will continue to ensure there is accountability and consequences for criminal behavior.”

The SF District Attorney’s Office indicated that testimony and evidence delivered at trial on June 26, around 2:50 P.M., the defendant entered a bank located on the 1300 block of Post Street and approached the window of a bank teller. Fardella concealed his identity with a bandana mask, cap, and gloves. He handed the bank teller a handwritten note that partially read, “This is a robbery.” The note demanded cash and provided specific instructions for the teller to comply with, including instructions to not activate any alarms.

The bank teller read the note and pressed a silent alarm button to alert authorities. Officers with the San Francisco Police Department Northern Station arrived within minutes and apprehended the suspect.

The case against Fardella was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Robert Miranda with support and assistance from paralegal Aareona Miles and District Attorney Investigator Robert Chan as well as the San Francisco Police Department’s Northern Station and robbery division.

“I am grateful for the jury in this case who carefully evaluated the facts and law over the course of several days,” said Assistant District Attorney Robert Miranda. “This is especially meaningful because it shows that the people of San Francisco take crimes committed against workers in our community seriously.”

Sentencing for Fardella has not been scheduled yet, as he failed to appear in court for the reading of the verdict and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He faces up to three years in state prison if convicted of all charges.