SAN FRANCISCO—A freeway shooting near eastbound I-580 at Seminary Avenue resulted in the death of two victims on Tuesday, May 18. Authorities determined that two separate shootings took place, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

At 12:20 a.m., a large passenger bus sustained multiple bullet strikes after two shootings in Oakland. The first shooting occurred on eastbound I-580 at the Seminary Avenue off-ramp, and the second shooting occurred near Foothill Boulevard at 68th Avenue, the CHP reported.

Multiple victims were shot with various degrees of gunshot wounds and two victims died from the injuries sustained. The victims were transferred to Highland Hospital in Oakland for medical treatment.

Oakland Police Chief, Le Ronne L. Armstrong, visited the hospital where five of the seven victims were hospitalized. He assured the community that the OPD and CHP are working together to find who is responsible for the freeway shooting. There is a $40K reward, according to an OPD Twitter post.

No further information has been released about potential suspects or the identities of the victims involved.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting does not appear to be random. The incident is still under investigation and the CHP asks the public to call the investigative tip line at (707) 917-4491 with any information regarding the shooting.