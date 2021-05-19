SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, May 18, the San Francisco Giants announced that proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination is no longer required to enter Oracle Park. Starting Friday, May 21, fans who sit in social distanced sections do not have to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

According to the Giant’s FanSafe page, individuals 16 and older with proof of vaccination may sit in fully vaccinated sections. Children between the ages of 2 and 15 may also sit in fully vaccinated sections if they provide a negative COVID-19 test. A negative result must be from a PCR test no more than three days before the event or an antigen test taken no more than one day before.

All ticket holders two years old and older must always wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth including those sitting in fully vaccinated sections. Masks are allowed to be taken off only while periodically eating or drinking.

The Giants have updated the bag policy to limit contact points and avoid long lines at the gates. Backpacks are not allowed, and bags can’t be larger than 16 inches x 16 inches x 8 inches. Fans who carry a bag will go to a designated lane for entry. Jackets and blankets must be worn or carried and not be put into bags.

Oracle Park has created zones to prevent cross-traffic throughout the building. There will be signage and staff at each entry point to ensure fans are staying in the right zones.

Concessions stands will be open for walk-up ordering, but mobile food ordering through the MLB Ballpark app is highly encouraged, according to the FanSafe page.

According to the FanSafe page, fans are encouraged to review the new COVID-19 policies by visiting sfgiants.com/fansafe before coming to the park. Fans should plan ahead, arrive early and come prepared with required documentation if sitting in fully vaccinated sections.