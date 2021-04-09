CALIFORNIA—On March 24, a Fremont police officer was involved in vehicular pursuit of a suspect led to the suspect being shot. The shooting took place on State Route Highway 84 and Ardenwood Boulevard. On April 7, the Fremont Police Department released the identities of the officer and suspect involved in the incident.

The California Highway Patrol is currently leading the investigation and in a Facebook post stated that the the suspect, “was in possession of a firearm at the time of the incident,” and “sustained fatal injuries.” The incident occurred at 2:48 p.m. The suspect died at 7:35 p.m. All lanes of traffic were blocked off until 10 p.m. while authorities cleared the scene.

The FPD indicated that Officer Brian Burch, a six-year veteran of the department was the officer involved in the shooting. The suspect has been identified as 34 year-old Joshua James Gloria who is a resident of Oakland.

The investigation is still underway with the CHP Golden Gate Division and Alameda County District Attorney’s Office working together. The CHP is asking anyone with information on the investigation to call the CHP Investigative Tip Line at (707) 917-4491.