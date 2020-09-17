SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco de Young Museum announced that it will be reopening next week after being closed for close to 6 months due to the pandemic. Among one of the exhibitions that will be on display is one of the Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo. The exhibit is titled “Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving.”

According to a statement from the de Young Museum, the museum received a loan from the Museo Frida Kahlo in Coyoacán, Mexico to put together this display, and everything had been displayed and prepared in the museum prior to the pandemic. The pandemic led to the museum being closed and the exhibition being postponed.

The exhibit will offer an intimate look into Frida Kahlo’s life and family, where visitors will be able to see over a hundred of Frida Kahlo’s personal belongings, a few of her art pieces, as well as photographs from her youth. There are also a number of portraits of her that spanned her career on display, including the famous double portrait of her and Diego Rivera.

“At the time of Frida Kahlo’s death in 1954, a treasure trove of the artist’s highly personal items-including jewelry, clothing, and prosthetics-were locked away. 50 years later, these belongings were unsealed-now they’re on view for the first time on the West Coast. Discover what these objects reveal about their now iconic owner in Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deveiving,” reads a description from the de Young Museum.

The exhibit will open on September 25, and the museum will operate at 25 percent capacity to allow for social-distancing. Visitors can choose preferred time slots prior to their visit, and masks will be required. For more information, visit deyoung.famsf.org