UNITED STATES─There are a lot of things that people are doing to occupy their free time after being laid off, fired or forced to work from home in the midst of an economic crisis. Many are glued to the couch and the TV, others are writing, others are reading, but the one commodity which I was surprised to learn has really exploded is gaming. Yes, you heard me correctly videogames have seen a massive boom in recent weeks because of our current predicament.

I would consider myself a gamer, at least I was one of the best out there as a kid, it faltered a bit as I got older and took on more responsibilities. However, I have indulged in classic videogames in recent weeks. Why? It is literally the only thing that occupies my mind where the focus is on nothing and I mean nothing, but the videogame that I am playing. I don’t know if it’s the fact that gaming requires an intense level of focus or it just allows you to venture into a world that you cannot in everyday life.

With that said, if you’re someone trying to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch forget about it. I mean I visited like three electronic retailers that just happened to remain open in the midst of massive closures. They were all sold out of the device, not to mention notices were placed on the window letting the consumers know the device has sold out as a result of a high-demand because of the COVID-19 crisis. Why is that device so popular?

It might be a direct result of the fact that is probably the latest when it comes to videogame systems, and it does not hurt that it’s portable. You can play the game at home and if you have a quick errand or something you have to do, you can pick up precisely where you left off and be on your way. It is a pricey device, but it’s not stopping those who have the funds to purchase it.

In addition, there has been a spike in sales for the Playstation 4 and Xbox One, which have also disappeared from store shelves. Even retro gaming like the Sega Genesis, SNES Classic, Playstation Mini and NES Classic are all difficult to come across. How can I best say this? If you have some sort of gaming, it’s a great idea to utilize it to occupy your down time, for so many people who have it right now.

So many kids are playing games on their phones and tablets, and as of late adults have gotten in on the craze as well. I know there are so many people who think gaming is bad, but I encourage it in moderation. How so? It allows the brain to develop; it allows one to strategize, it allows one to think and it allows your memory to strengthen among the process.

There are quite a few perks to gaming that so many people have not fully grasped. So this is me saying do not knock the notion of gaming until you have actually tried it. You may surprise yourself with your skillset or the fact that you are so entertained by something that you thought was so silly to begin with.