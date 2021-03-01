SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Alberto Cauich, 26, for multiple bicycle thefts in the San Francisco area.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that on December 13, 2020 officers from the Richmond Station responded to a report about a burglary on the 1600 block of Lyon Street.

“Officers met with the victim who told officers that his garage was broken into during the night and three of his bicycles were stolen,” the news release read.

According to the release, investigators found a video from a security camera, showing three suspects who were attempting to “forcibly enter the victim’s garage, take the bicycles, and flee.”

On January 1, 2021, there was a second report of a garage burglary on the 1500 block of 8th Avenue and the officers from the Taraval Station responded, the authorities said.

“Officers met with the victims who said that at approximately 7:00 a.m. they received an alert from their security system that there was activity in their garage. The victims went to their garage, found the door open, and determined that a bike was taken,” the news release noted.

On January 30, authorities said there was a third garage burglary reported on the 1600 block of Bay Street. “Officers met with the victim who told officers that her garage was broken into during the night and a bicycle was stolen. Officers obtained video surveillance, which showed two suspects forcibly enter the victim’s garage, take a bicycle, and flee,” the news release said.

The responding investigators believed the three burglaries could be related, so the authorities indicated the case was handed over to the SFPD Burglary Unit, where it was determined that one of the suspects was Cauich.

Police served Cauich a search warrant on February 9 at his residence on the 400 block of Jones Street, where police reported that he was taken into custody without incident.

The news release indicated a total of five bikes were stolen. The San Francisco News reached out to the police to confirm this, and to ask if Cauich stole anything else from the victims but did not hear back in time for print.

Jail records from the San Francisco County Jail indicated that Cauich was booked for three counts of first-degree burglary – residential and three counts of grand theft of personal property.

Cauich is being held without bond and his next court date is March 9, at 9:00 a.m.

Even though investigators have arrested a suspect in this case, the San Francisco Police Department asks for the public’s help regarding this incident. If anyone has any more information regarding any cell phone or security camera footage, call the authorities at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”