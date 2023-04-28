HOLLYWOOD—Well the biggest accolade in Daytime TV is upon us, the Daytime Emmys. A few nominees were announced earlier in the week where it was a clear sign that the CBS soap “The Young and the Restless” might be a major contender in 2023. That was until the big announcement on Wednesday, April 26, where the ABC soap “General Hospital” led all contenders with a total of 19 nominations. Followed close behind were the CBS soaps “The Bold and the Beautiful” with 14 nominations and “The Young and the Restless” with 13 nominations.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” earned a total of 11 nominations including Daytime Talk Series. Were there some surprises? Of course. I would have loved to see “Sherri” nominated in the Daytime Talk Series. I mean how do you get nominated for Host, but not Talk Series?

However, the things I want to examine are the acting categories. Not much love for “Days of Our Lives” since the series went from NBC to Peacock for streaming. In addition, the Lead Actress race I’m rooting for Michelle Stafford, but I would be lying if I didn’t argue I secretly want Finola Hughes to take that stage to accept a trophy that she is long overdue. I love Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, but there are other ladies on “B&B” who continue to be overlooked, um, Katherine Kelly Lang?

For Lead Actor, I think it is long overdue for Maurice Benard for his exceptional work over the years as Sonny Corinthos on “GH,” but it would not stun me if Thorsten Kaye finally got a bit of love for his work as Ridge Forrester on “B&B” after Ronn Moss vacated the role after over 20 plus years playing the character.

Hands down Nicholas Chavez should win the Supporting Actor race, I’m sorry but his work on “GH” has been exceptional. His strongest competitor would be Jon Lindstrom who tackles dual characters like no other as Kevin Collins and Ryan Chamberlain. Supporting Actress I think the sentiment is going to go to Sonny Eddy who recently passed for her iconic scene stealing moments as Nurse Epiphany on “GH.” Kelly Thiebaud could be a repeat winner.

In the Younger Performer race, anyone by Eden McCoy, as the portrayer is just not convincing for me people. Henry Joseph Samri earned that award and he deserves if as the precocious kid who saves the day time and time again on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” You might agree with my picks, you might disagree, if so voice your concerns please. See a partial list of this year’s nominees below:

Daytime Drama Series

-“The Bay”

-“Days of Our Lives”

-“General Hospital”

-“The Bold and the Beautiful”

-“The Young and the Restless”

Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series

-Sharon Case “The Young and the Restless”

-Michelle Stafford “The Young and the Restless”

-Melissa Claire Egan “The Young and the Restless”

-Finola Hughes “General Hospital”

-Jacqueline MacInnes Wood “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series

-Maurice Bernard “General Hospital”

-Peter Bergman “The Young and the Restless”

-Billy Flynn “Days of Our Lives”

-Thorsten Kaye “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Jason Thompson “The Young and the Restless

Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series

-Nicholas Chavez “General Hospital”

-Chad Duell “General Hospital”

-Daniel Feuerrigel “Days of Our Lives”

-Robert Gossett “General Hospital”

-Jon Lindstrom “General Hospital”

Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series

-Krista Allen “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Sonya Eddy “General Hospital”

-Stacy Haiduk “Days of Our Lives”

-Brook Kerr “General Hospital”

-Kelly Thiebaud “General Hospital”

Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series

-Cary Christopher “Days of Our Lives”

-Wendy Shin “Days of Our Lives”

-Eden McCoy “General Hospital”

-Henry Joseph Samri “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

-Drew Barrymore “The Drew Barrymore Show”

-Kelly Clarkson “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

-Tamron Hall “Tamron Hall”

-Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest “Live with Kelly and Ryan”

-Sherri Shepherd “Sherri”

Daytime Talk Series

-“The Drew Barrymore Show”

-“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

-“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

-“Live With Kelly and Ryan”

-“Today with Hoda and Jenna”

The ceremony will air live on Friday, June 16 on CBS and Paramount +. A host for the ceremony has not yet been announced.