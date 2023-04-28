BALTIMORE, MD—The Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson, 26, has agreed to a new 5-year $260 million contract with the organization.

“We’ve agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8” [Lamar Jackson], the Baltimore Ravens announced on April 28 via Twitter. It is the largest deal in Baltimore Ravens history. A total of $185 million of the $260 million is guaranteed while the remainder is based on incentives.

“Sources previously said Jackson was seeking the $230 million in guaranteed money that Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns last year. Kyler Murray received $189.5 million guaranteed from the Cardinals as part of his five-year, $230.5 million extension,” ESPN stated.

In 2022, Jackson had a 62.3 completion percentage. He threw 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Jackson is a duel threat QB and rushed for a total of 764 yards.

The Ravens secured the cart before the horse as they signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, 30, on April 13 to the team.

Pundits believed Jackson would be traded after this tweet on March 27:

“In regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team.”

Jackson won the NFL MVP in 2019, the Heisman Trophy in 2016 and was selected on the 2022 Pro Bowl team.