HOLLYWOOD—Hard to believe, but the Daytime Emmy Awards actually returned to a live awards show America on Friday, June 25. For years, the ceremony has been pushed to the backseat America and its an absolute travesty. Was the ceremony a bit subdued? Yes, it did feel that way at times because the enthusiasm from the audience was not as giddy as I hoped for it to be.

I will admit that Sheryl Underwood serving as host was a great choice because even with a lackluster audience, Underwood still knows how to crack jokes to even make people at home chuckle from time to time people. The first award of the night for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series was a victory for Marla Adams for her amazing performance on “The Young and the Restless.” Adams delivered an amazing catalogue of work and it was indeed a prize well-deserved.

On the flip side, it was Max Gail who won the Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on “General Hospital.” Adams and Gail both delivered performances that send chills down the spine of individuals battling debilitating diseases that rob people of their ability to live. “Red Table Talk” won the Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show, while Outstanding Game Show went to “Jeopardy.” I mean did anyone expect “Jeopardy” not to win the prize people? It is the one game show where you actually learn something America.

For Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show it was a win for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Clarkson also took home the Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show host. I do like when an awards show moves at a steady pace, but I was hoping to have a bit more banter from Underwood throughout the ceremony that just didn’t happen. In the race for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series it was Victoria Konefal who walked away with the Daytime Emmy for her work on “Days of Our Lives.” The Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series was awarded to Cady McClain for her performance on “Days of Our Lives.”

“General Hospital” walked away with the Emmy for Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series, while the Outstanding Writing Team prize went to “The Young and the Restless.” That was a surprise that I was not expecting America.

The major awards of the night, Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Drama Series were indeed very competitive races America. For Lead Actor, it was Maurice Benard for his work on “General Hospital.” Wow, that was the first camera shot showing the actual audience at the ceremony. I was wondering if we would get the opportunity to see them during the ceremony. It was a two-peat for Jacqueline MacInnes Wood who took home her second Daytime Emmy for Lead Actress for her work on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” When you defeat powerhouses like Finola Hughes and Genie Francis that’s talent people.

The ceremony wrapped with “General Hospital” claiming the prize for Outstanding Drama Series besting “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Days of Our Lives.” So the Daytime Emmy Awards are in the books, here’s hoping to more fun for 2022.