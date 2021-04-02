SAN FRANCISCO — On Thursday, April 1, the San Francisco Giants announced that people can watch them play starting April 9 at Oracle Park if they show a negative COVID-19 test or prove that they have been vaccinated.

The baseball team said in a news release that SF public health officials approved up to 22 percent capacity and require “COVID-19 testing or full vaccinations, socially distanced seating pods in designated zones and face coverings.”

A negative test or proof of vaccination are not required for children under age 12. For individuals over 12, a negative test should be “received within 72 hours of the first game that they plan to attend of a homestand” and can prove their negative test by either:

Utilizing the “CLEAR’s Health Pass to securely link and confirm negative COVID-19 test results.” Bringing an “electronic or paper copy of their negative COVID-19 test results at the entrance gates.”

In addition, those who are vaccinated should “bring a paper or electronic copy of their completed vaccination card.”

Season ticket members are prioritized in getting tickets first. Remaining tickets will be selling “to Visa cardholders on April 2 and to the public on April 5.”

The SF Giants’ news of people coming back to the stadium comes after Mayor London Breed said residents “50 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine,” she tweeted. In the next two weeks, 16 and older will become eligible.