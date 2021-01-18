SAN FRANCISCO— Kevin McWay, 55, of San Francisco was arrested by the San Francisco Police Department for grand theft auto.

Police say that on January 6, at 3:15 p.m., a 61-year-old female was at a gas station putting fuel into her vehicle on the 1000 block of Harrison Street.

The police indicate that as she had her back turned, a suspect approached and opened the vehicle door, stole her purse, and ran away.

“When the victim returned to her car, she noticed that the passenger side door was open, and her purse had been stolen. The purse contained US currency, credit and identification cards, and a necklace; a family heirloom that had been passed down to her by her mother,” disclosed the police.

The woman reported the incident at the Mission Police Station and when the officers conducted an investigation, they said they found a surveillance video that helped them to identify who the suspects were and the getaway vehicle.

“On January 14, 2021, at approximately 7:50 PM, NIU investigators, assisted by officers from Northern Police Station, conducted a traffic stop of the suspect’s Hyundai Sonata near McAllister and Gough Streets. The suspect, 55-year-old Kevin McWay of San Francisco was taken into custody,” said the San Francisco Police Department.

The officers reportedly found the stolen items that belonged to the victim. The police indicated that McWay’s wife was also found inside the vehicle wearing the victim’s necklace and using the victim’s purse.

McWay was subsequently arrested for grand theft, unauthorized use of identifying information, possession of the stolen property, and theft of access cards.

According to the California Legislature, grand theft poses a possible penalty of at least 3 years in prison.

Possession of stolen property, the California Legislature says, is where someone receives or buys the property that they knew was stolen or was obtained in any manner “constituting theft or extortion,” can face the punishment of “imprisonment in a county jail for not more than one year, or imprisonment.”

If the value of the stolen property is not more than $950, the California Legislature said the offense is considered a misdemeanor, which is punishable only by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year.

Police still ask for the public’s help regarding this case because it is still an active investigation. Information should be given to the San Francisco Police Department at 1-415-575-4444 or text at TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”