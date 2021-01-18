SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department captured robbery suspects Zaire Jones, 18, Laurice Berrett, 18, and Collante Trotter, 18 for multiple charges including robbery.

The San Francisco Police said that the threesome committed an armed robbery on Monday, January 11 in the Pier 15 area. “Officers located a 29-year-old male victim. The victim was being treated by medics and was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the authorities said.

The police indicated the robbery was witnessed by several people who reported that the suspects drove a dark-colored sedan that stopped “next to the sidewalk on The Embarcadero.”

The witnesses saw two young males get out of the dark sedan and walked over to the victim, both of them armed with “handguns with extended magazines,” the police said.

Once the male suspects approached the victim, the police said the witnesses reported the suspects began to punch and kick the victim over and over until they could take the victim’s camera away from him.

After the beating, the police said the witnesses saw the suspects run towards the dark-colored sedan, which was driven by a third suspect, and subsequently left the area.

“Dispatch broadcast the suspect vehicle description over the police radio. Officers responding to the area located the vehicle stopped at a stoplight at the intersection of Broadway and The Embarcadero. The officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle,” the San Francisco Police said.

The authorities indicated the suspects did not pull over, and sped away from the police, trying to avoid an arrest.

According to the authorities, “The suspect vehicle collided with a parked pickup truck on The Embarcadero but continued fleeing. The suspects led police in a pursuit that spanned several city blocks. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Pine Street and Petrarch Place when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a building. Two of the suspects attempted to flee on foot, however, they were taken into custody by officers.”

The police also discovered the three suspects were responsible for an armed robbery that occurred before the police captured them, “In that incident, a 69-year-old female victim said that at approximately 2:50 PM she was walking on the 2200 block of Mason Street when she was approached by an unknown male suspect who pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. The victim gave the suspect her purse and the suspect got into a waiting vehicle and fled.”

The dark-colored vehicle the suspects were driving, the police indicated, was reported as stolen in Oakley.

The San Francisco Sherriff’s Office records indicate that Barrett was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery; assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury; receiving or buying stolen property; resisting, obstructing delaying a peace officer or EMT; carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony; inflicting injury on elder adult likely to cause great bodily injury; possession of a large-capacity magazine; having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and battery with serious bodily injury.

Trotter was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, evading an officer with willful disregard, receiving stolen property, motor vehicle, unlicensed driver, two counts of hit and run driving, unlawful driving, or taking of a vehicle, along with the same charges that Barrett faces.

Jones was arrested with the same charges the other two suspects face, along with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, the three suspect’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Police still ask for the public’s help regarding this case because it is an active investigation. Information should be given to the San Francisco Police Department at 1-415-575-4444 or text at TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”