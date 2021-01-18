SAN FRANCISCO— According to the National Weather Service, the Bay Area will experience harsh weather conditions beginning at 10:00 p.m. Sunday, January 17, and ending at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19.

The NWS issued a Wind Advisory, High Surf Advisory, Gale Advisory, and a Small Craft Advisory. The areas expected to receive the harsh weather are San Francisco, San Francisco Bay, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, the San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Southern Monterey Bay, and the Big Sur Coast.

The Gale Warning Advisory includes the areas of San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta, and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

Gale-force winds are expected to begin at 3:00 p.m. Monday, January 18, and end at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 19. “Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility,” said the Gale Warning Advisory.

Until 3:00 p.m., Monday, January 18, the Small Craft Advisory recommends for small boats to “alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.”

The NWS expects for the winds to be so strong that they could create hazardous conditions for the small watercraft to be in, create damage to the watercraft, and reduce their visibility.

The High Surf advisory recommends for beachgoers to avoid going into the ocean despite the warmer temperatures, “Unseasonably warm temperatures this holiday weekend will likely attract more people to the coast. Individuals should be reminded that our coastline and the cold Pacific waters remain dangerous as these larger than normal waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is advised when visiting area beaches.”

The advisory said swimming and surfing conditions are not recommended and that “People are strongly urged to remain well back from the ocean as these types of events often result in an increase in cold water rescues and the loss of life.”

The Wind Advisory indicates that the residents of the affected areas should expect gusty, strong winds to cause tree limbs to fall, which could cause power outages. “North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Down sloping effects may produce locally higher gusts in the valley and coastal areas on the lee side of mountains,” indicated the advisory.

Authorities ask for inexperienced swimmers to avoid going into the ocean due to the hazardous weather conditions.