GRIFFITH PARK—On February 19, the Griffith Park Observatory begins celebrations for its 90th anniversary with Star Parties, lectures and more. They will broadcast All Space Considered 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. live from the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon Theater. The event is free to attend in person or stream on YouTube. Foundation members do receive priority seating.



On Saturday, February 21, from 2 p.m.-9:45 p.m. there will be a Public Star Party. Volunteers from the Los Angeles Astronomical Society, The Planetary Society, and the Los Angeles Sidewalk Astronomers will be on hand with their telescopes at the Griffith Observatory to assist visitors.



“[It’s] a chance for the whole family to look at the Sun, Moon, visible planets, and other objects, to try out a variety of telescopes, and to talk to knowledgeable amateur astronomers about the sky and their equipment,” states the Griffith park Observatory website.



Astronomers and telescope demonstrators must cut off the line for each telescope to enable all viewing to be completed by 9:45 p.m. Hours for telescope operation stop at 10 p.m.



The Griffith Observatory is closed on Mondays and is open Tuesday-Friday from 12 a.m.-10 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.



Former owner, Colonel Griffith J. Griffith from Glamorganshire, South Wales emigrated to the United States in 1865. He made his fortune in the Mexican silver mines and later, California real estate.



In 1882, Griffith purchased 4,071 acres of land which was then a portion of Rancho Los Feliz. He bequeathed 3,015 acres (five square miles) to the people of Los Angeles to be used as parkland.



“It must be made a place of recreation and rest for the masses, a resort for the rank and file, for the plain people. I consider it my obligation to make Los Angeles a happier, cleaner, and finer city. I wish to pay my debt of duty in this way to the community in which I have prospered,” Griffith stated.



Griffith emigrated, worked hard and gave back to the people. He died in 1919 but left behind a trust fund to complete his final dreams for the park: construction of a performance amphitheater, an observatory, and a hall of science.



The Greek Theatre was built in 1930. The observatory/hall of science, Griffith Observatory was opened in 1935. The facility is free to the public that offers telescopes, films, indoor/outdoor exhibits, the planetarium, the facility, architecture, a walk or view the Hollywood sign.