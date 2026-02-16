ANYWHERE, USA—It’s February 16, 2026, and I have to say that I’ve been hearing critics insult then Donald J. Trump, now President Trump for over ten years. This year, two days after Valentines, I choose, to do something different. This article is one, for the love of Trump.



Why would you do that, one might say, why put yourself out there that way? I think it was after hearing about a globally popular young rapper, Nicki Minag. She’s a native of Trinidad and Tobago, famous for singing “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” “Starships,” Super Freaky Girl,” “Chun Li,” among others.



On January 28, Minaj voiced her support for the President Trump. She was photographed shaking hands with the President of the United States and oh so proud to have a Trump Gold Card Visa. It provided applicants who take the time to apply for residency, a pathway to obtaining citizenship. Minaj appeared at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk.



Manaj has reportedly been criticized and condemned by her peers ever since. Kidd Rock was there too. He said, “Thank you, Mr. President. Keep kickin’ ass for America, Sir!”



The office of the President was one that used to demand respect. No matter if you liked the person in office or not, you respected it. Not anymore. People are crazy. Today, for a belated Valentines Day, let’s see who you may relate to that is a card core Trump supporter. He’s held two terms. World leaders love him, and so do many of your favorite stars.



One of the first rappers to publicly endorse Trump back in 2016, was Christian rapper, Kanye West, also known as “Ye,” and founder of the American media company, “Yeezy.”



Remember when (possibly on separate occasions) comedian Terrence Williams and Kanye West were both hosted at the White House by President Trump?



Also, in January, model Amber Rose was featured on the front cover of Maxim Magazine. In her interview Maxim. She said that “During the election, I was canceled [for her support of President Trump]. “Now? All the naysayers are quiet. They see he’s already changing our country for better.”



In January, the Florida Panthers-National Hockey League (NHL) greats reportedly presented President Trump with a “Trump 47” jersey, a golden hockey stick, and championship rings.



In April 2025, Major League Baseball (MLB) Los Angeles Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw, presented a #47 Dodgers Jersey to the President at the White House.



In June 2025, Pittsburgh Steelers presented a #47 jersey to Donald J. Trump at a Trump rally.



In October 2025, when LSU’s baseball team was honored at the White House, the team honored him in return with a #47 jersey



Rappers for Trump. Is that a thing? Well, it could be. Benny the Butcher, Lil’ Pump, OhGeezy, Sexyy Red, Waka Flocka Flame, Azealia Banks supported Trump for Two terms, Peezy, Money Man, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, Lord Jamar, 42 Dugg, OT7 Quanny, Fivio Foreign, Brandman Kevo, and other rappers have all rallied support for the current President.



Country star, Carrie Underwood rocked, “America the Beautiful,” at President Trump’s Inauguration Ball.



Billy Ray Cyrus spoke on Trump’s behalf.



“I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event [President Trump’s Inauguration Ball] whether my microphone, guitar, and monitors worked or not. I was here because President Donald J. Trump invited me.”



Diamond and Silk have supported Trump for years. Trump’s Special Ambassadors; the legendary actor, Sylvester Stallone, Beverly Hills icon, Jon Voight, famed actor and filmmaker, Mel Gibson.



“I’m glad Trump is here. It’s like Daddy arrived, and is taking his belt off,” Gibson stated.



In 2023, Kelsey Grammer first told Fox. “He’s one of the greatest Presidents we ever had…”





