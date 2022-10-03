SAN FRANCISCO—The Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival was held from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2 at Golden Gate Park. It has been two years since the city hosted the festival due to the pandemic. The last two years of the event were live streamed.

A total of 64 various artists performed at the festival including Emmylou Harris, Danielle Ponder, Yasmin Williams, Wreckless Strangers, Steve Earle and many others.

Ponder was not originally scheduled to perform but was booked after the 70s funk band, Cymande cancelled last minute. She performed on the festival’s Swan Stage.

The festival is a free event was founded in 2001 and is funded by a foundation set up by the late investment banker Warren Hellman. The event features performers that both adhere and deviate from the bluegrass sound.