SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Haskell Allen, 31, for attacking an 83-year-old man.

Police say the attack occurred on the 200 block of Turk Street around 9:45 a.m. The authorities indicated the elderly man told them that he was just walking around when he was accosted by a man that he did not know.

Police said that there were eyewitnesses to the unprovoked attack – and they quickly came to the elderly man’s aid, “Good Samaritans came to the aid of the victim and assisted the victim off the ground. The victim managed to walk to the 300 block of Turk Street where medics were called to aid the victim.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital where medical personnel diagnosed him with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” the authorities noted.

Police indicated that officers from the Tenderloin Station began an investigation, and about 12 hours after the attack, at about 8:11 p.m., they found a suspect and took him into custody at the Turk and Hyde Streets.

“The suspect was identified as 31- year-old Haskell Allen. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Allen who is also currently on probation and has a court order to stay-away from Turk and Hyde Streets,” noted the authorities.

Police booked Allen into the San Francisco County Jail on February 15 at 1:39 a.m. for a total of 33 felony and misdemeanor charges.

Some of these charges include two counts of an assault with a deadly weapon – not a firearm, one count each of inflicting injury on an elder or dependent adult likely to cause great bodily injury, battery with serious bodily injury, carrying a dirk and dagger, violation of a person’s civil rights, and four counts of grand theft of personal property.

According to the San Francisco Sherriff’s Office, there are other charges on Allen’s record such as one count of domestic violence, and nine counts of second-degree burglary – commercial.

Allen is currently being held without bond and his next court date is on February 18 at 9:00 a.m.

Police still consider this to be an active investigation and they ask for the public’s help. If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, call the San Francisco Police Department at 1-415-575-4444, or text them at TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”