SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, July 19, 2024, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced a conviction of Header Cauich, 34, after a trial by jury for an attempted residential burglary that occurred at a home in the Lower Haight. Cauich was convicted of one count of attempted burglary in the first-degree (PC 664/459 felony), one count of possession of burglar tools (PC 466), and one count of providing false identification to a peace officer (PC 148.9).

The SFDA’s office reported that evidence and other testimony presented at trial, showed that in the early morning of September 8, 2023, footage captured the defendant using a torch-style lighter to break a glass window on a garage door located on the 100 block of Page Street. Cauich abandoned the burglary attempt upon discovering modifications to the garage made by the homeowners that made entry into the garage too difficult. The homeowners reported the incident to the police and during an investigation into an unrelated burglary on the same street, officers with the San Francisco Police Department were able to identify and detain Cauich and connect him with the attempted burglary from September 8, 2023.

The case was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Abigail P. Adams with help from District Attorney Investigator Timothy Louie as well as paralegals Rayna Bryan and Aareona Miles, IT Support from Noaeh Pinaire and Ada Yu, and intern Jaya Sood.

“Garage break-ins violate our sense of security, give rise to serious safety concerns and are a financial burden to San Franciscans,” said Assistant District Attorney Abby Adams. “Nobody should have to wake up in the morning to find that a stranger has attempted to gain access to personal and private space, such as a residential garage. I am grateful to the jury for carefully considering the evidence and holding the defendant accountable for his actions.”

Cauich is currently in custody. No date for his sentencing has been scheduled.