SAN FRANCISCO—On September 6, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed they need the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

The SFPD reported that on April 26, at approximately 7:10 a.m., officers responded to a residence on the 900 block of Grove Street regarding threats that were received. The victim stated he found threatening and racist items that were left near his building. This incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Through the course of the investigation, SFPD investigators identified the suspect as April Martin Chartrand, 67, of San Francisco. Investigators obtained a Ramey Warrant for Chartrand’s arrest related to this hate crime.

On August 23, Chartrand was reported missing by her family member. The SFPD is asking for the public’s help in locating Chartrand. Anyone who locates Chartrand should contact 911 and report her current location and physical description.

“The San Francisco Police Department does not tolerate racism of any kind. No one should be targeted because of their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or any other shared characteristic,” the SFPD said in a statement.

The SFPD are investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.