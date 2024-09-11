SAN FRANCISCO—On September 5, the San Francisco Police Department announced 2 suspects were arrested for burglarizing a store in the Taraval District.

The SFPD reported on September 3, at approximately 3:20 a.m., an SFPD patrol sergeant was conducting passing calls on the 1800 block of Taraval Street where a store recently experienced a string of burglaries, as well as property damage due to a fire currently being investigated by Arson Task Force.

When the sergeant arrived on the scene, he spotted a female subject and a vehicle near the recently burglarized area. Through the course of the investigation, the sergeant determined a possible burglary was in progress and detained the female suspect.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and witnessed obvious signs of forced entry and property damage to the business. Officers conducted a walkthrough of the premises for additional subjects and located a male suspect inside the premises who was detained without further incident.

The investigation discovered that the female suspect was in possession of stolen merchandise taken from the store and that the male suspect was in the process of burglarizing the business prior to police arrival.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Grace Roberts, 36, and Aaron Vansickle, 48, for burglary. Roberts and Vansickle were booked San Francisco County jail for the following charges: Burglary – 459 PC, Conspiracy- 182(a)(1) PC, and receiving stolen property- 496(a) PC.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.