HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On January 15, at approximately 6:30 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) West Bureau, air and ground rescue took a call regarding a hiker lost her way.



According to the LAFD/Alert page, the hiker was found 30 feet off trail. Air resources utilized a short-haul harness to move the uninjured hiker and return her to the trail.



Ground crews then retrieved the hiker and brought her back to the beginning of the trail.



No injuries were reported in the incident.



According to reports, rescuers attended to dozens of lost, disoriented, and dehydrated hikers. Some, but not all hikers rescued have reported injuries.



First responders rescued two dozen hikers during California’s heatwave in May of 2025. There was one rescue in the month of March. In August, there were 11 hikers rescued after becoming lost and dehydrated. There were so many in the month of December, the numbers have not been fully calculated for the year at the time of this printing.